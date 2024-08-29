Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Richard Lugner

How people are already mourning at his final resting place

Nachrichten
29.08.2024 11:00

It will be construction magnate Richard Lugner's last journey when the funeral services end on Saturday with his burial in Vienna's Grinzing district. The schedule has been meticulously planned. Emotional, final greetings to the Viennese original can already be found at his final resting place.

comment0 Kommentare

On Saturday, Richard Lugner (he passed away on August 12) will begin his final journey. The laying out will take place in St. Stephen's Cathedral (from 8 a.m.), where he and Priscilla Presley visited the cathedral priest Toni Faber this year. It is expected that many friends such as Gerda Rogers, the Worseg family of doctors, or Edith Leyrer and companions (including some, but not all of the little animals) will then be present at the subsequent funeral service (from 9 am).

Richard Lugner will begin his final journey on Saturday. The first candles have already been placed at the cemetery, silent witnesses to the great sympathy of many people. (Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)
Richard Lugner will begin his final journey on Saturday. The first candles have already been placed at the cemetery, silent witnesses to the great sympathy of many people.
(Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)

Burial in silence
The funeral procession will set off at 10 a.m. and travel along the Ring (past the State Opera) to Lugner City at around three-quarters past noon. When the public part of the ceremony comes to an end, the family will travel on to the Kaasgraben Church to bid farewell to the head of the family, father and husband in the closest of circles. The funeral will then also take place in Döbling. In silence.

"A silent greeting"
A few candles have already been placed at his final resting place. They send Richard Lugner messages. One of them bears the inscription "A silent greeting" - synonymous with the kind of quiet, private farewell that a man deserves, even if he himself always loved the hype, but above all his surviving relatives.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf