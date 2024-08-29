Richard Lugner
How people are already mourning at his final resting place
It will be construction magnate Richard Lugner's last journey when the funeral services end on Saturday with his burial in Vienna's Grinzing district. The schedule has been meticulously planned. Emotional, final greetings to the Viennese original can already be found at his final resting place.
On Saturday, Richard Lugner (he passed away on August 12) will begin his final journey. The laying out will take place in St. Stephen's Cathedral (from 8 a.m.), where he and Priscilla Presley visited the cathedral priest Toni Faber this year. It is expected that many friends such as Gerda Rogers, the Worseg family of doctors, or Edith Leyrer and companions (including some, but not all of the little animals) will then be present at the subsequent funeral service (from 9 am).
Burial in silence
The funeral procession will set off at 10 a.m. and travel along the Ring (past the State Opera) to Lugner City at around three-quarters past noon. When the public part of the ceremony comes to an end, the family will travel on to the Kaasgraben Church to bid farewell to the head of the family, father and husband in the closest of circles. The funeral will then also take place in Döbling. In silence.
"A silent greeting"
A few candles have already been placed at his final resting place. They send Richard Lugner messages. One of them bears the inscription "A silent greeting" - synonymous with the kind of quiet, private farewell that a man deserves, even if he himself always loved the hype, but above all his surviving relatives.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.