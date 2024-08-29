How people are already mourning at his final resting place

On Saturday, Richard Lugner (he passed away on August 12) will begin his final journey. The laying out will take place in St. Stephen's Cathedral (from 8 a.m.), where he and Priscilla Presley visited the cathedral priest Toni Faber this year. It is expected that many friends such as Gerda Rogers, the Worseg family of doctors, or Edith Leyrer and companions (including some, but not all of the little animals) will then be present at the subsequent funeral service (from 9 am).