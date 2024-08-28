Moscow: More and more volunteers are going to war

The independent Russian online medium Vyorstka published statistics leaked by a source in Moscow City Hall. According to the statistics, an average of 97 people per day voluntarily signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense in the week from 29 July to 4 August. One week later, there were already 126 reports. Between August 12 and 18, the number rose even further with an average of 180 commitments per day. From August 19 to 25, there were finally 213 signatures per day that sealed a service in the war. This meant that the number of volunteers had doubled within a very short space of time.