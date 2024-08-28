Since the Kursk offensive
Moscow: More and more volunteers are going to war
Since the Ukrainian invasion of the Russian region of Kursk on August 6, significantly more residents of the capital Moscow have volunteered for the army.
The inhabitants of the vibrant metropolis, known as "Moskvichi" in Russian, are considered privileged compared to the rest of the country. In addition to the generally higher standard of living, President Vladimir Putin is keen to keep the war as far away from the capital as possible. For a long time, enthusiasm for serving on the front line was correspondingly low. Due to the events of the last few weeks, however, there now seems to be a change in thinking.
I have always said that I would do this if my home country was attacked. And it was attacked.
The independent Russian online medium Vyorstka published statistics leaked by a source in Moscow City Hall. According to the statistics, an average of 97 people per day voluntarily signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense in the week from 29 July to 4 August. One week later, there were already 126 reports. Between August 12 and 18, the number rose even further with an average of 180 commitments per day. From August 19 to 25, there were finally 213 signatures per day that sealed a service in the war. This meant that the number of volunteers had doubled within a very short space of time.
Russians want revenge for Kursk
According to the source from the Moscow city government, half of the sign-ups are directly related to the invasion of the Ukrainian armed forces. "I have always said that I would do this if my homeland was attacked. And it was attacked," one of Vyorstka's interlocutors is quoted as saying. "Have you seen what's going on in Kursk," says another.
The Kremlin is spending huge sums of money
The last time the number of volunteers increased was after the Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, set a generous one-off additional payment of 1.9 million roubles (around 18,600 euros) at the end of July for those who would sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. In comparison: a salesperson in the food trade in Moscow earns 50,000 roubles (490 euros) a month (gross), a real estate agent 100,000 roubles (980 euros), a lawyer around 150,000 roubles (1470 euros). According to the publication, interest in working on the front line had previously declined over the course of the year.
