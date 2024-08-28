Danso expected in Rome today, option for Juve match

It is expected that Danso will be loaned out by the Italian club for one year, after which there will be a purchase obligation of 22 million euros. Thanks to possible bonuses, the total package will rise by a further three million euros to a total of 25 million euros. This makes Danso the most expensive domestic defender in history. He even narrowly misses out on the highest transfer fee ever paid for an ÖFB player, the rumored €25.5 million for Christoph Baumgartner last year from RB Leipzig to Hoffenheim.