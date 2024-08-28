Coach is pleased
Danso expected in Rome today, option for Juve match
Austria international Kevin Danso, who is on the verge of a transfer from RC Lens to AS Roma, is expected to arrive in Rome on Wednesday afternoon. The 25-year-old defender will undergo medical checks after landing, as reported by the sports daily "Corriere dello Sport". The contract is expected to be signed on Thursday, after which Danso will be officially presented as a Roma player.
It is expected that Danso will be loaned out by the Italian club for one year, after which there will be a purchase obligation of 22 million euros. Thanks to possible bonuses, the total package will rise by a further three million euros to a total of 25 million euros. This makes Danso the most expensive domestic defender in history. He even narrowly misses out on the highest transfer fee ever paid for an ÖFB player, the rumored €25.5 million for Christoph Baumgartner last year from RB Leipzig to Hoffenheim.
According to the "Gazzetta dello Sport", Danso will receive a five-year contract with the Romans until 2029 and an annual salary of EUR 1.5 million plus bonuses. Born in Styria, Danso most recently spent three years at Lens, where he matured into one of the strongest defenders in Ligue 1. Danso has played 23 international matches for the ÖFB team to date. He would be the fourth Austrian player in AS Roma history after Willi Huberts (1962/63), Herbert Prohaska (1982/83 championship title) and goalkeeper Michael Konsel (1997-1999).
Important match against Juve
According to the media, Roma coach Daniele De Rossi could use his new defender as early as Sunday (8.45pm) in the away game against record champions Juventus Turin. His team is still winless after two Serie A rounds. Gianluca Mancini and Evan Ndicka formed the central defense in the recent 2:1 home defeat against Empoli. Last season's sixth-placed team in the league also has an experienced reserve in the form of former England team player Chris Smalling (34).
Danso has been the subject of repeated transfer rumors since last year. Most recently, Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo from Italy also expressed serious interest in the defender.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
