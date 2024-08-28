Gondola crash has no criminal consequences

Fallen trees as an abstract danger

"The expert for geology and mineralogy came to the conclusion that the fallen trees can be regarded as a so-called abstract danger, which even a geologist would very probably not have been able to recognize in advance," explained Mayr. The forestry expert opinion came to the conclusion that the cause of the loosening of the upper spruce could not be determined with the necessary certainty. The cause of the tree giving way could also have been a loosening of the rock or soil material.