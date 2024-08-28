Salzburg rejoices: Champions League as a goldmine

Eight opponents

Instead of eight groups of four, there is now just one large table with all 36 participants. In future, there will no longer be three opponents, but eight. Instead of two matches against each opponent, there will only be one. This means that the premier class starters will have four home and four away games in the league phase. The last two matches will take place in January, meaning that the traditional winter break will no longer apply to the red-white-red representatives (Sturm and Salzburg).