Vuelta a Espana
Van Aert wins, Gall team-mate continues in red
Strengthened by the first rest day, Australian Ben O'Connor easily defended the overall leader's red jersey on the tenth stage of the Tour of Spain on Tuesday. The stage win went to Wout van Aert.
Felix Gall's Decathlon teammate finished the 160 km long stage through Galicia together with the East Tyrolean in the peloton and still has a 3:53 minute lead over second-placed Primoz Roglic. Up front, Wout van Aert took his third stage win of the Vuelta.
O'Connor confident
The Belgian put his stamp on the stage, repeatedly launching attacks and soon pulling away from the peloton with four other riders. The 29-year-old Visma rider in the green points jersey also wore down this small group with his dominance and finally rode into a duel with the Frenchman Quentin Pacher for the stage win. In the final sprint in the coastal town of Baiona, Van Aert remained unchallenged and celebrated his twelfth stage win in one of the three grand tours. In the battle for the mountains jersey, he caught up with the leading Briton Adam Yates.
Meanwhile, in the peloton, which was 5:31 minutes behind, the Decathlon team around captain O'Connor did not let anything burn. The Australian finished 22nd, the same time as Roglic (32nd) and Gall, who was 14th. As a result, there were no changes at the top of the overall classification, Gall is still eighth, five and a half minutes behind O'Connor. The eleventh stage on Wednesday in north-west Spain leads over a hilly 166.5 km around Padrón.
