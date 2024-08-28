Bug turns out to be an “oak leaf vampire”

Skin irritation after a sting

When Corythucha arcuata - the Latin name for the small "leaf vampire" - flutters from tree to tree, it may land on people. And dig its proboscis into their skin. "But that's more of an accident," emphasizes Hoch: "The bugs are interested in plant juices, not human blood." In any case, a bite is harmless and at most causes skin irritation. And the oak web bug's sucking is not lethal for forests either - but it can weaken trees.