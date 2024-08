A tasty recipe against the death of pubs

Good news in times of dying inns comes from the municipality of Bergland in the district of Melk. Because here, at Gasthof Plaikawirt to be precise, they are not thinking of giving up. At just 26 years old, Christian Nabegger has now taken over his parents' business. And the senior bosses Ewa and Wolfgang are naturally delighted about this: "After all, our family has been running the inn for several generations!"