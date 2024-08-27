Farewell at the US Open
“Amazing!” Even Djokovic pays homage to Thiem
Even Novak Djokovic pays homage to Dominic Thiem. The Serb calls Thiem's Grand Slam career "amazing".
Djokovic, possibly the best tennis player of all time (so far), dedicates an Instagram story to Thiem. "Great Grand Slam career," he writes in it: "It was a pleasure to watch you play and share the court with you." Praise and recognition from the highest (tennis) authority.
Side effect
Thiem played his last match at the US Open on Monday. He was given a fitting and beautiful farewell from the US Open and the Grand Slam stage in the Arthur Ashe Arena. The 4:6-2:6-2:6 defeat to Ben Shelton after 1:50 hours was almost just a side effect, the highlight was Thiem's last interview and his words of thanks in the biggest stadium in the tennis world.
"It was really nice - it's always something special on Ashe," said Thiem in the media interview afterwards. "The few minutes with the fans afterwards certainly made up for a lot." He was happy that he was granted this farewell in front of full stands where he had to celebrate his greatest career triumph with his victory in the final four years ago in front of empty stands due to corona. A photo collage received from the organizers with shots of some of the most important moments in Thiem's US Open career can be seen as an additional nice gesture.
