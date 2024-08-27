“Amazing!” Even Djokovic pays homage to Thiem

"It was really nice - it's always something special on Ashe," said Thiem in the media interview afterwards. "The few minutes with the fans afterwards certainly made up for a lot." He was happy that he was granted this farewell in front of full stands where he had to celebrate his greatest career triumph with his victory in the final four years ago in front of empty stands due to corona. A photo collage received from the organizers with shots of some of the most important moments in Thiem's US Open career can be seen as an additional nice gesture.