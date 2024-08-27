New Bond girl?
Eva Longoria shows hammer curves in a bikini
Is Eva Longoria applying for the role of the new Bond girl with this photo? With her killer curves, she's certainly giving 007's ex-playmates a run for their money.
These scenes made movie history: Ursula Andress and later Halle Berry, respectively, rising from the waves in sexy bikinis.
Longoria as a Bond girl?
Eva Longoria has now struck a similar pose in Marbella. And even the pattern of her two-piece suit is the same color as the orange bikini that Berry once wore to drive her Bond Pierce Brosnan crazy.
But this photo is probably not an application for the legendary role of the next Bond girl. It was taken on a relaxing day at the beach with her son Santiago.
And the two were clearly having fun, as other snaps that Longoria posted on her Instagram story show. They kissed and posed for the camera. "The last days of summer," Longoria also sighed in one of the photos.
New life in Spain
Where others go on vacation, the Hollywood beauty has recently built a new life for herself. The 49-year-old moved to Marbella with her husband José Baston and son Santiago.
The actress reportedly made the decision to turn her back on Los Angeles for the sake of her son. Longoria did not want Santiago to be drawn "into the whole Hollywood maelstrom".
In 2023, the ex-"Housewife" therefore bought a luxury villa in the Spanish coastal town, which she had renovated. And as the latest photos show, the family has now settled in well in Marbella ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
