FPÖ leads with 27.2 %
Election campaign does not influence poll results
The intensive election campaign with posters, state tours and the like has not yet led to any changes in the election polls. Since mid-June, the Freedom Party has been at around 27%. A recent Lazarsfeld poll even put them at 29 percent.
The ÖVP currently has 23.4%, which means it is still ahead of the Social Democrats. According to the APA election trend, which includes polls from the past five weeks, the Social Democrats have 21.6%.
More exciting than the battle for second place is the battle for fourth place. While the Lazarsfeld poll recently saw the NEOS in the lead, an IFDD poll put the Greens in first place. In an OGM poll, they were even tied. The APA currently has the NEOS in fourth place with 9.4 percent and the Greens in fifth place with 8.3 percent.
Here you can see the latest poll results for the National Council elections.
Beer party in the National Council, KPÖ not
As things stand, the Beer Party would also make it into the National Council with 5.3 percent. The KPÖ, with 2.4 percent, would still not make it over the four percent hurdle.
The market research institute Marketagent recently examined voting behavior in Austria. According to the study, political interest in Austria is mediocre. Only half describe themselves as politically interested, but the majority want to go to the polls.
Decisionsareoften only made shortly before the election
Decisions are often only made shortly before the election - young and first-time voters in particular make late decisions, with forecasts having no influence. Only one in five people think that the results of the so-called Sunday poll reflect actual voting behavior.
Around a quarter of eligible voters between the ages of 16 and 75 always vote for the same party. This mainly includes people on the right of center. However, around one in ten people frequently change the party they vote for.
A total of around 1000 people took part in the survey.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
