Fan.at Match of the round
Sounds strange, but it’s true: Coach praise after 0:4
That is highly unusual! FC Sulz lost 4-0 in Frastanz, but coach Marco Bickel didn't blame his players after the Fan.at "Match of the Round". Quite the opposite! The Suln coach had plenty of praise for his very young team. "We actually played a great game and were at least on a par with Frastanz, even if the result suggests otherwise," said Bickel.
Bickel is not particularly bothered by the fact that they lost the lead in the Vorarlbergliga table after just two rounds. "We are by no means a promotion candidate, it was important for us to get off to a good start in the league from the outset." He quickly analyzed the reasons for the goals conceded in the "Untere Au". "Twice our players tried to play the ball back to the goalkeeper. Due to the heavy rain, it got stuck both times. The Frastner strikers went after it and inherited the ball." And, unlike in recent games, they failed to take their own chances. The team from Suln still lacks routine, but this is increasing from game to game. After just three games, the newly promoted team is already regarded as an asset in the league.
Hardly any changes
For their opponents Frastanz, the 4-0 win sounded like a liberating blow. In the first two rounds, coach icon Rade Plakalovic's team suffered two defeats. There was more in it against Austria Amateure and Koblach, but no points were scored.
Frastner hardly changed their squad in the summer. Coach Rade Plakalovic can fall back on a well-coordinated team. And therefore knows: "We are getting better and better."
