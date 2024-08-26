Sounds strange, but it’s true: Coach praise after 0:4

Bickel is not particularly bothered by the fact that they lost the lead in the Vorarlbergliga table after just two rounds. "We are by no means a promotion candidate, it was important for us to get off to a good start in the league from the outset." He quickly analyzed the reasons for the goals conceded in the "Untere Au". "Twice our players tried to play the ball back to the goalkeeper. Due to the heavy rain, it got stuck both times. The Frastner strikers went after it and inherited the ball." And, unlike in recent games, they failed to take their own chances. The team from Suln still lacks routine, but this is increasing from game to game. After just three games, the newly promoted team is already regarded as an asset in the league.