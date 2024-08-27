Is there a “happy ending” for the old “Lady Magdalena”?

Launched in 1966 on Lake Wörthersee together with the sister ship as "Klagenfurt" and "Wiesbaden", the boats were later renamed "Maria Wörth" and "Velden". In 2006, the old "Maria Wörth" was sold to the Drau reservoir near St. Kanzian; as a floating attraction called "MS Magdalena", but without commercial success. The "relocation" alone was a lot of advertising, as it attracted a lot of attention. After all, it is not every day that a ship of this size rolls along roads across Carinthia.