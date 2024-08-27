Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ship seeks buyer

Is there a “happy ending” for the old “Lady Magdalena”?

Nachrichten
27.08.2024 07:59

The old excursion boat "Magdalena" is rotting away right next to the Drau bridge over the reservoir at St. Kanzian. Once brought here as an attraction, she is in the bankruptcy estate of her hapless operators. Now it is finally a question of whether a buyer can be found or the end is imminent.

comment0 Kommentare

The fate of this classic excursion boat has been changeable: its keel was laid at the Korneuburg shipyard. A shipyard on the Danube that had 650 employees at the time, but has long since become industrial history. The traditional shipbuilding company was initially merged with the Linz shipyard and then gradually dismantled before the last ship was launched there in the 1990s.

The sister ship "Velden" during the ship procession with the statue of the Virgin Mary on "Assumption Day" on Lake Wörth. (Bild: Eggenberger Gert/GERT EGGENBERGER)
The sister ship "Velden" during the ship procession with the statue of the Virgin Mary on "Assumption Day" on Lake Wörth.
(Bild: Eggenberger Gert/GERT EGGENBERGER)

Launched in 1966 on Lake Wörthersee together with the sister ship as "Klagenfurt" and "Wiesbaden", the boats were later renamed "Maria Wörth" and "Velden". In 2006, the old "Maria Wörth" was sold to the Drau reservoir near St. Kanzian; as a floating attraction called "MS Magdalena", but without commercial success. The "relocation" alone was a lot of advertising, as it attracted a lot of attention. After all, it is not every day that a ship of this size rolls along roads across Carinthia.

And although the "Magdalena" looks rather dainty in the water, its dimensions are impressive: 24.4 meters long, 4.6 meters wide and licensed for 120 people. It was used for excursions on the extensive reservoir; from its location at the Tainach bridge to the Völkermarkt area, where renaturalized natural areas such as near Neudenstein not only amaze ornithologists.

However, the ship has been rotting away right next to the Tainach bridge for years now; the pandemic has probably given the project a decisive final push. It looks like a memorial; covered in algae, the interior looks as deserted as it did after the last trip; the coffee cups stacked up

Specially equipped for reservoir navigation, the "Magdalena" is basically "in good shape" (Bild: Mößlacher Hannes)
Specially equipped for reservoir navigation, the "Magdalena" is basically "in good shape"
(Bild: Mößlacher Hannes)
As if the last guest had disembarked only yesterday; stacked coffee crockery. (Bild: Mößlacher Hannes)
As if the last guest had disembarked only yesterday; stacked coffee crockery.
(Bild: Mößlacher Hannes)
The "Magdalena", formerly the "Maria Wörth", initially even called the "Klagenfurt". (Bild: Mößlacher Hannes)
The "Magdalena", formerly the "Maria Wörth", initially even called the "Klagenfurt".
(Bild: Mößlacher Hannes)
However, the ship will need more than just a clean before it can be used again. (Bild: Mößlacher Hannes)
However, the ship will need more than just a clean before it can be used again.
(Bild: Mößlacher Hannes)
Nevertheless, the old lady still has her charm, even with her patina. (Bild: Mößlacher Hannes)
Nevertheless, the old lady still has her charm, even with her patina.
(Bild: Mößlacher Hannes)

The liquidator has been looking for a buyer for months to give the ship a future after all. Scrapping would be the last solution, even if some people are already joking that the "Magdalena" could be sunk somewhere in the reservoir as an artificial reef and at least turned into an attraction for divers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Mößlacher
Hannes Mößlacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf