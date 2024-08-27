Dog sitters pick up nervous four-legged friends in an emergency

So where should the dog go? Patrick Weigand from Salzburg has been dealing with this question for some time. As part of his company "Dogrunners", which offers paid dog walking, among other things, he is launching a new service in Salzburg at the beginning of September. A rescue card for the dog is intended to give women and men security. The first step is to get to know each other, then the dog and owner are added to the register. If something happens to him, the emergency services will immediately find our contact details in his wallet and can call us," explains Weigand. The telephone number there can be reached around the clock.