Lower Austria takes the wheel for buses

From now on NOVÖG instead of VOR

As of September 1, the "planning, ordering and handling of regional bus and on-demand services in Lower Austria" will move from the transport association to NÖVOG. And with it, around 40 employees. "We are thus bringing these important agendas home to Lower Austria," emphasizes Udo Landbauer, the FPÖ state deputy responsible. Vienna and even Burgenland, which hold 44 and 12 percent of VOR respectively, have been handling the road-based public transport themselves for years.