Football lower house
First-class comebacks brought plenty of spectacle
There were three spectacular and high-scoring comebacks in the 1st Division North and 1st Division South at the weekend: Zell am See, Hallein 1b and Oberhofen all secured important three points after falling behind in spectacular fashion.
In the south, Zell am See came back twice after falling behind and ultimately beat Rauris 4:2 after a dominant second half. Arlind Haziri scored the four goals himself, almost single-handedly taking his team to the top of the table. "Arlind is a great fit for our style of play and is an important part of our team," said Zell am See coach Stefan Moser, praising his top scorer.
Such a reaction speaks for our strong team structure.
Zell am See-Coach Stefan Moser
Young star shows up
17-year-old Sebastian Müller also got promoted Hallein 1b back on track with a four-pack against Scheffau. The hosts were already 3-0 down after less than 20 minutes, but turned the game around completely before the break and won 6-3 at the end of the scoring spree. Müller himself now leads the league's top scorers list with seven goals.
White vest saved
In addition to scoring nine goals, Oberhofen also needed a lot of patience: After trailing for a long time against outsiders Kuchl 1b, the redemptive winning goal to make it 5:4 was only scored in the 89th minute of the game. As a result, the team remains without a point and at the top of the league. Thomas Schaier
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.