First-class comebacks brought plenty of spectacle

In the south, Zell am See came back twice after falling behind and ultimately beat Rauris 4:2 after a dominant second half. Arlind Haziri scored the four goals himself, almost single-handedly taking his team to the top of the table. "Arlind is a great fit for our style of play and is an important part of our team," said Zell am See coach Stefan Moser, praising his top scorer.