Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Captain after golden goal:

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
25.08.2024 20:46

Austria captain Manfred Fischer scored the winning goal to make it 2-1 against LASK. "I've had enough on my face the whole time," he said with relief on Sky after the final whistle. Read what he, other players and the coaches had to say after the game here.

comment0 Kommentare

Manfred Fischer (Austria captain): "There's no need to exaggerate now. If you cut together a highlight video of me, the last 40 to 50 balls have flown over the stadium. Even a blind hen sometimes finds a grain. I'm so happy. I've had enough on my face the whole time. I took it upon myself, I take responsibility, I keep saying that. Today I'm happy that we got the win."

Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "I'm very pleased because we did a lot of the things we set out to do very well today against a very strong opponent. That shows what potential we have. At the same time, I would like to emphasize that I see us at the beginning of a path. Such victories naturally give us a lot of positive energy. In three out of four Bundesliga matches, we were the team that was more present in the penalty area. Over 90 minutes, that was the performance today where you could see in most phases what we're up to."

Austria coach Stephan Helm (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Austria coach Stephan Helm
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Thomas Darazs (LASK coach): "Austria got a little bit free with an almost last-minute goal - that was actually our goal. But I would like to say that the positive things have outweighed the negative ones so far this season. Except against Altach. But it was enough to unsettle my players. Now we have to work on getting rid of this insecurity. It was a great game for the spectators, but for me as a coach it was a disaster. Every 30 seconds you had the feeling that we could score a goal, but we could also get one."

LASK coach Thomas Darazs (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
LASK coach Thomas Darazs
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Maurice Malone (Austria goalscorer): "We can clearly beat the opponent in the first half. We have to work on getting the ball together earlier. The coordination with my attacking colleagues is getting better from game to game."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf