Captain after golden goal:
Austria captain Manfred Fischer scored the winning goal to make it 2-1 against LASK. "I've had enough on my face the whole time," he said with relief on Sky after the final whistle. Read what he, other players and the coaches had to say after the game here.
Manfred Fischer (Austria captain): "There's no need to exaggerate now. If you cut together a highlight video of me, the last 40 to 50 balls have flown over the stadium. Even a blind hen sometimes finds a grain. I'm so happy. I've had enough on my face the whole time. I took it upon myself, I take responsibility, I keep saying that. Today I'm happy that we got the win."
Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "I'm very pleased because we did a lot of the things we set out to do very well today against a very strong opponent. That shows what potential we have. At the same time, I would like to emphasize that I see us at the beginning of a path. Such victories naturally give us a lot of positive energy. In three out of four Bundesliga matches, we were the team that was more present in the penalty area. Over 90 minutes, that was the performance today where you could see in most phases what we're up to."
Thomas Darazs (LASK coach): "Austria got a little bit free with an almost last-minute goal - that was actually our goal. But I would like to say that the positive things have outweighed the negative ones so far this season. Except against Altach. But it was enough to unsettle my players. Now we have to work on getting rid of this insecurity. It was a great game for the spectators, but for me as a coach it was a disaster. Every 30 seconds you had the feeling that we could score a goal, but we could also get one."
Maurice Malone (Austria goalscorer): "We can clearly beat the opponent in the first half. We have to work on getting the ball together earlier. The coordination with my attacking colleagues is getting better from game to game."
