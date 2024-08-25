Thomas Darazs (LASK coach): "Austria got a little bit free with an almost last-minute goal - that was actually our goal. But I would like to say that the positive things have outweighed the negative ones so far this season. Except against Altach. But it was enough to unsettle my players. Now we have to work on getting rid of this insecurity. It was a great game for the spectators, but for me as a coach it was a disaster. Every 30 seconds you had the feeling that we could score a goal, but we could also get one."