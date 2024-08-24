Quotes from the game
Sturm coach Ilzer: “We had stress in our heads”
SK Sturm Graz fought their way to a 2-1 win against Altach on Saturday evening. Find out what the protagonists had to say after the final whistle here.
Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach):
"At the end of the day, I'm happy with the result and the game - against an opponent who built a tight net and was very dangerous with set pieces and switching. We clearly improved compared to last week, especially in possession. We were more present and had more phases of pressure. After the final goal, we had stress on our minds. We have nine points after four rounds. That's absolutely fine at the moment."
Tomi Horvat (striker-goalscorer):
"It was hard work for the win. Altach defended very well. The last pass has to be better. We've had good training sessions and are now improving from game to game."
Lovro Zvonarek (Sturm attacking player):
"It was a nice but tough game. We created a lot of chances. It was an important win, but we need better precision in our finishing. That goes for me too. We still need more concentration and accuracy. The most important thing is the win."
Joachim Standfest (Altach coach):
"A bitter defeat. But we did a lot of things right in this game. You can't finish everything against Sturm because they also have a lot of quality from the second line. But there haven't been many teams that have had as many chances here in Graz as we have recently. We got into the duels well at the start and closed down the middle well. The way my team came back after the 2:0 is incredible. First and foremost, our team needs to improve. We have a lot of young Austrians of a good footballing age."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
