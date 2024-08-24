Sturm coach Ilzer: “We had stress in our heads”

Joachim Standfest (Altach coach):

"A bitter defeat. But we did a lot of things right in this game. You can't finish everything against Sturm because they also have a lot of quality from the second line. But there haven't been many teams that have had as many chances here in Graz as we have recently. We got into the duels well at the start and closed down the middle well. The way my team came back after the 2:0 is incredible. First and foremost, our team needs to improve. We have a lot of young Austrians of a good footballing age."