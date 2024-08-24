So cute: camera films birth of a baby giraffe

That's how quickly the birth happened

At 13.30, "Samira's" waters broke and shortly afterwards the tips of her hooves became visible. At 14.06 the legs were already born and at 14.30 the cub tumbled into life. Just 20 minutes later it was able to lift its head independently and sit upright, and after a further 40 minutes it was finally able to stand independently, albeit unsteadily. And by 17, the cub had found its mother's teats and was drinking for the first time.