Free bathing areas for the last hot weekend
No trespassing! Even when it's over 30 degrees and although we have the lakes practically on our doorstep, it's not always so easy to go swimming in Austria's natural waters. While lidos are often expensive, the rest of the lakeshore areas often belong to private individuals who equip their properties - first row, foot-free - with fences and surveillance cameras. We tell you where you can still take a dip in the cool water for free, the best way to get there and how to park.
The days of the summer vacations are almost numbered, but they're not quite over yet - and it's going to get hot again this weekend! There are plenty of tips to combat the high temperatures, but the easiest and best way to cool off is often a simple visit to the lake. It's just a shame that this can sometimes be difficult in Austria: If you don't want to live in a lakeside villa, rent overpriced lakeside properties or pay for outdoor pool tickets, there are hardly any alternatives.
The situation is different in Sweden: lakeside areas are common property and belong to everyone - this is enshrined in law. Even if you have a house right by the sea or on a lake, the first few meters of the shore must be free and open to the public. We can only dream of that. Did you know, for example, that only 13 percent of Lake Attersee and only nine percent of Lake Wörthersee are freely accessible?
Here you can find out where these are, how many free lake access points also offer good parking and toilet facilities and where the view is most beautiful - sorted by federal state.
