Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

All federal states

Free bathing areas for the last hot weekend

Nachrichten
24.08.2024 06:00

No trespassing! Even when it's over 30 degrees and although we have the lakes practically on our doorstep, it's not always so easy to go swimming in Austria's natural waters. While lidos are often expensive, the rest of the lakeshore areas often belong to private individuals who equip their properties - first row, foot-free - with fences and surveillance cameras. We tell you where you can still take a dip in the cool water for free, the best way to get there and how to park.

comment0 Kommentare

The days of the summer vacations are almost numbered, but they're not quite over yet - and it's going to get hot again this weekend! There are plenty of tips to combat the high temperatures, but the easiest and best way to cool off is often a simple visit to the lake. It's just a shame that this can sometimes be difficult in Austria: If you don't want to live in a lakeside villa, rent overpriced lakeside properties or pay for outdoor pool tickets, there are hardly any alternatives. 

The situation is different in Sweden: lakeside areas are common property and belong to everyone - this is enshrined in law. Even if you have a house right by the sea or on a lake, the first few meters of the shore must be free and open to the public. We can only dream of that. Did you know, for example, that only 13 percent of Lake Attersee and only nine percent of Lake Wörthersee are freely accessible?

Here you can find out where these are, how many free lake access points also offer good parking and toilet facilities and where the view is most beautiful - sorted by federal state.

Krone

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Clara Milena Steiner
Clara Milena Steiner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf