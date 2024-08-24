Free bathing areas for the last hot weekend

No trespassing! Even when it's over 30 degrees and although we have the lakes practically on our doorstep, it's not always so easy to go swimming in Austria's natural waters. While lidos are often expensive, the rest of the lakeshore areas often belong to private individuals who equip their properties - first row, foot-free - with fences and surveillance cameras. We tell you where you can still take a dip in the cool water for free, the best way to get there and how to park.