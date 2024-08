St. Pauli vs. Heidenheim – LIVE from 3.30 pm

Thanks to eighth place and champions Leverkusen winning the cup, Heidenheim even made it into the Conference League play-offs last season. Frank Schmidt's team took the first step on the road to the European Cup phase of the league by winning the first leg of the Conference League play-off 2:1 (1:1) at BK Häcken. Sirlord Conteh (31) and Leo Scienza (66) scored for FCH, Mikkel Rygaard (36) equalized in between.