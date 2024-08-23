Most Styrians get along well with their neighbors

How do Styrians get along with their neighbors? Ten years ago, the province of Styria and the non-profit housing cooperatives had this last survey carried out, and now the new study results are available. The tenor: most people get on well with each other. "Many values are constant, although times have been turbulent," summarizes Social Affairs Minister Doris Kampus (SPÖ). "You might think that society is divided - but that's not the case," adds Housing Councillor Simone Schmiedtbauer (ÖVP). "Conflicts are usually talked out."