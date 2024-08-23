Dilemma in Bregenz
Brand new escalators for broken-down station
The date for the escalator replacement has not yet been fixed, but the replacement is already being made. ÖBB press spokesman Christoph Gasser-Mair explains why ÖBB is once again investing in the state capital's dilapidated eyesore.
Even after the festival, discussions continue in the provincial capital about the "eyesore" in the immediate vicinity. At the beginning of the event with an international audience, the focus was on what is probably Austria's ugliest train station, as it is not worthy of a festival city and the derelict building is unlikely to leave a particularly good impression on guests.
There is now new excitement because of the boarded-up escalators. Anyone with a heavy suitcase has to heave it up the steps - or, with a bit of luck, meet one of the "suitcase sherpas" who are temporarily on duty.
ÖBB is in a dilemma when it comes to escalators. "After one of the escalators broke down, the TÜV was commissioned to take a closer look at the others and came to the conclusion that they should all be taken out of service," reports Christoph Gasser-Mair, press spokesman for ÖBB.
New escalators for demolished station
However, as it is likely to be some time before the dilapidated building is demolished, ÖBB ultimately had no choice but to order new escalators. A seven-figure sum is rumored for the costs, but Gasser-Mair was unable to confirm this.
One thing is certain, however: The escalators are unlikely to be used in the new building, as they are always custom-made - after all, no two escalators are the same length.
Proposals are not a viable alternative
"Leaving the station open and routing passengers via the new underpass is not possible," emphasizes the press spokesperson. The distances are too long and the bus station is also far too far away.
Premature demolition is also not an issue. "The old building will not be demolished without a plan for the new building," Gasser-Mair clarifies. But before the new building can even be discussed, there is still a lot to be done in advance. For example, there are no plans for the relocation of the adjacent country road, nor are there finished plans and approvals for a temporary building with a ticket counter, waiting hall, toilets, kiosk and so on.
So when Andreas Matthä, CEO of ÖBB, comes to Bregenz at the end of September, he will probably have a lot to talk about with Mayor Michael Ritsch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.