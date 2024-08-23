Brand new escalators for broken-down station

Premature demolition is also not an issue. "The old building will not be demolished without a plan for the new building," Gasser-Mair clarifies. But before the new building can even be discussed, there is still a lot to be done in advance. For example, there are no plans for the relocation of the adjacent country road, nor are there finished plans and approvals for a temporary building with a ticket counter, waiting hall, toilets, kiosk and so on.