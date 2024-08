Lucas Auer goes for the title in the GT3 racing series

Already two victories for Auer

The GT World Challenge is a Europe-wide racing series for GT3 cars organized by Frenchman Stéphane Ratel's SRO Motorsports Group. It is divided into the Sprint Cup and the Endurance Cup. The Winward Racing pairing of Auer/Engel has already clinched victories at Brands Hatch and Hockenheim this year, both of them in the Sprint Cup. Two short-distance races are also on the program in Magny-Cours.