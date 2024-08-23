"I am happy"
Alessandra Meyer-Wölden raves about her new love
Rumors have been swirling for days, but now Alessandra Meyer-Wölden has spoken about her new love for the first time. And with her ex-husband Oliver Pocher of all people.
In the joint podcast "Die Pochers! Frisch recycelt", the 41-year-old was asked by Oliver Pocher about the love headlines of the last few days. A German entrepreneur is said to have won the heart of Alessandra Meyer-Wölden.
"I am very happy"
"I'm actually someone who is very, very happy not to have a private life. But it's part of it," she explained in the podcast interview.
"And when there's a headline like that, I'm not someone who (...) says 'No comment, please respect my privacy'. But then you stand by it," continued the mother of five. "I'm very happy, very happy."
Meyer-Wölden's new boyfriend is no stranger to Pocher, by the way. As the comedian revealed, the two men have known each other for "five or six years".
Pocher knows Meyer-Wölden's new man
Only one thing is not true, Pocher continued: "This man is not - we can call him Alex, that's the way it is - is not the reason that you're moving back to Germany or that you're here or in Cologne or anything like that. It was just a side effect of you getting to know each other." Meyer-Wölden and her new boyfriend "happened to meet again in Cologne".
Finally, the 41-year-old explained: "So, you know each other. It's all good, I don't want to go into it too much. But I think you can confirm it at this point: I'm happy, everything is fresh, you approach it with an open heart and see what the future holds."
And Pocher? He joked: "For me, for example, it's like this: I'm not in a relationship. Just to make that clear ..."
