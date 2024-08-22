Grünau’s goalgetter hopes for an end to the goal drought

However, the one player who came away empty-handed in this game - as in every other so far this season - was striker Petrit Nika, who came on as a substitute in the 66th minute. Having netted 18 times in the previous season, he still hasn't got his aim perfectly on target. "Yes, the first goal is a long time coming," said the Freilassinger, taking it easy. "I'm in top shape and believe that the knot has to burst first." In terms of play, he is not yet as well set up as he was in pre-season, and the entire offense needs to work on its precision. "We're still missing the last pass forward, we often make the wrong decision," says the 31-year-old.