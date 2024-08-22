No goal yet
Grünau’s goalgetter hopes for an end to the goal drought
Three games, only one goal scored: Wals-Grünau's attacking record in the Regionalliga West leaves a lot to be desired so far. Goal scorer Petrit Nika is still without a goal in the new season. But he is not lacking in self-confidence.
Three games, only one goal scored: Wals-Grünau's offense still has a lot of sand in its gears at the start of the new Western League season. So the cup game against Gneis/ASK/PSV on Tuesday came at just the right time at the start of the English week. The team from Flachgau won 3:0 against the club from the 2nd Landesliga Nord, which certainly boosted their confidence.
However, the one player who came away empty-handed in this game - as in every other so far this season - was striker Petrit Nika, who came on as a substitute in the 66th minute. Having netted 18 times in the previous season, he still hasn't got his aim perfectly on target. "Yes, the first goal is a long time coming," said the Freilassinger, taking it easy. "I'm in top shape and believe that the knot has to burst first." In terms of play, he is not yet as well set up as he was in pre-season, and the entire offense needs to work on its precision. "We're still missing the last pass forward, we often make the wrong decision," says the 31-year-old.
Casualty list is getting smaller
That should change on Friday (19:30) against Kufstein and Nika's goal drought should come to an end. "We're very positive going into the game, the cup game on Tuesday did us good," says the striker.
One positive for Austria Salzburg is that the injury list is getting smaller. New signings Milos Savic and Fabian Windhager are set to make their comebacks after back oedema and a muscle injury respectively. Stephan Dorfmayr will have to be patient. Schaider's team will be looking for another three-pointer at the Schnabelholz Stadium in Altach on Saturday (14:30).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.