Measurements in Graz
Heat:
Summer has not yet given up, the heat is returning once again. The Styrian Nature Conservation Association has taken some interesting measurements in Graz. These show how cooling hedges can be - and that short-cut grass radiates a lot of heat.
The measurements were taken the previous week, in the middle of the recent heatwave. The head of the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union, Johannes Gepp, took the thermometer in his hand - and feels vindicated in his plea for native hedges, and not just because they promote biodiversity.
"Gray asphalt can heat up to 48.5 degrees." Even after midnight, it is still 25 degrees and emits heat - which also radiates onto neighboring properties. If, on the other hand, a dense, shady hedge borders the (in this case south-facing) street, it is up to seven degrees cooler behind it! That's a relief, especially at night.
By the way, dark asphalt is even more extreme: it can get up to 72 degrees in the sun! Such temperatures are definitely not for dogs' paws.
Trimmed lawns heat up on
us and it's also good for the environment not to trim the lawn meticulously. Gepp: "On short-cut lawns, the ground temperature can rise to almost 60 degrees - at an air temperature of 30 degrees." As with mown meadows, this can lead to "burning out" in places.
For comparison: in the dense forest in the north of Graz, the surface temperature was only 21.7 degrees. Even at a depth of ten centimetres, the turf soil is still 10.7 degrees warmer than that in the forest. It therefore gives off heat deep into the night and can therefore affect our sleep.
"I want to use these measurements to motivate people to leave meadows standing and plant hedges," explains Gepp. Further measurement results from homes and on the surface of cars can be found in the graphic above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
