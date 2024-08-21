Victim screamed for help
Big mystery surrounding robbery with stabbing
An injured man and a pile of counterfeit money raise many questions in a new criminal case in Burgenland. The victim claims that the money came from the perpetrator - but he cannot be found.
"Police, police!" At dusk, a man unfamiliar with the area dragged himself into an eatery near a petrol station in Markt Allhau and asked for help quickly in broken English. With his face contorted in pain, the stranger said he had been stabbed in the stomach and robbed. The innkeeper did not hesitate for a second to raise the alarm. The alleged robbery victim did indeed appear to have suffered an injury, a wound to his stomach was visible.
Syrian allegedly robbed
The emergency call triggered a large-scale operation. All officers on patrol in the surrounding area were ordered to Markt Allhau in the Oberwart district. The alleged victim - probably a Syrian - repeated to the police that he had been assaulted by an unknown perpetrator.
According to the man, the attacker attacked him with a knife and stabbed him in the stomach. According to his own statements, he was in unbearable pain. The injured man was taken to the hospital in Oberwart to treat the wound. The patient could not be questioned immediately, the assistance of an interpreter was necessary.
Counterfeit money from the perpetrator?
The case is tricky and puzzling. In the car of the alleged robbery victim, which was parked at a petrol station, the police came across several thousand euros in counterfeit money. The robbery victim claimed that the money came from the perpetrator. For the time being, however, there is no trace of the suspected robber and stabber. The investigation is in full swing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.