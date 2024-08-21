Big mystery surrounding robbery with stabbing

"Police, police!" At dusk, a man unfamiliar with the area dragged himself into an eatery near a petrol station in Markt Allhau and asked for help quickly in broken English. With his face contorted in pain, the stranger said he had been stabbed in the stomach and robbed. The innkeeper did not hesitate for a second to raise the alarm. The alleged robbery victim did indeed appear to have suffered an injury, a wound to his stomach was visible.