Dramatic dimensions
Video: Boat through algae nightmare in the Adriatic Sea
The slime is disgusting for holidaymakers and is driving tourism in the Adriatic to ruin. September is supposed to save the season. Plans are in place. A video - see above - and satellite images show the extent of the algae carpet in northern Italy.
It was supposed to be a fantastic summer on the Adriatic, but now the season is threatening to end in a slimy disaster. The dreaded mucillagini, a foul-smelling algae slime, has the coast off Rimini firmly in its grip and is driving holidaymakers away in droves.
"Our hotels are empty"
"We are horrified," admits Marco Filippetti, president of the hoteliers of Pesaro. "People are fleeing from the disgusting slime, our hotels are empty!" Satellite images show the extent of the algae carpet: white-greenish streaks criss-cross the Adriatic Sea like a carpet. An image that jeopardizes the good reputation of the vacation paradise.
Just like Edo Varini's video. The passionate angler experienced the slime nightmare first-hand when he went on a boat trip along the coast of Rimini with friends. "Che schifo!", he exclaims in the video ("How disgusting!"). He describes the stench as "unbearable!"
In Rimini, people are desperately discussing possible solutions. In addition to the massive expansion of pools on beaches, artificial waves are also being considered in order to drive the slime from the beaches into the open sea. But time is of the essence.
"We have to act immediately, otherwise the reputation of our coast will be ruined forever," warns Filippetti.
In fact, the region is facing a challenge that will last far beyond the summer. Because one thing is clear: the algae could become a permanent problem - and therefore the biggest threat to the tourism industry on the Adriatic.
Hoteliers are currently hoping for bad weather. "Maybe rain will finally wash away all the slime," says Filippetti. "Otherwise we'll have no choice but to pray."
