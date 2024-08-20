It’s getting tight at the Brenner Pass: into chaos with eyes wide open

Survey on the subject of heavy goods vehicles

Transport Minister René Zumtobel (SPÖ) will not have a solution ready either. However, he is not remaining completely inactive. He wants to conduct a major survey on the subject of heavy goods traffic in Tyrol in the fall. This last took place in 2021 and revealed that 63 percent of all HGVs drive through Tyrol in transit. The results of the new survey will hardly be any different and will not even begin to solve the Luegbrücke problem. But at least we will know who is only driving through here - for whom and whatever.