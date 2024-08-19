Crisis-proof tip
Green returns with solar systems
Crisis-proof investment: With solar systems for a green return. Because PV systems not only offer economically attractive financing, but also long-term security.
The threat of terrorism, climate change, inflation and stock market crashes: the world is increasingly characterized by uncertainties and international conflicts. In the midst of this global turbulence, an alternative form of investment is coming into focus that not only makes ecological sense, but also economic sense: investing in photovoltaic systems.
This is because they not only offer a sustainable and stable way of tying up capital in the long term, but also generate continuous income, unlike the stock markets.
Your advantage: all-in-sun solution
- All-in-sun solution incl. grid and subsidy processing, hardware, installation & all administrative work from just €54/month
- Single-phase PV-Point emergency power supply free of charge including Fronius premium inverters from Austria with 15-year product warranty
- Premium BYD storage system with 15-year warranty
- Find out more now: Book a consultation call on the website - the Krone Sonne team looks forward to hearing from you!
PV systems as a safe investment
The sun provides reliable energy all year round, regardless of political or economic crises. The domestic photovoltaic market offers a selection of high-quality and reliable partners - and at the same time protects against rising energy prices and possible supply bottlenecks.
Long-term security is also guaranteed, as PV systems have a convincing service life of 20 to 30 years with constant technological progress.
Investing in Krone Sonne PV systems today ensures long-term stability and at the same time contributes to solving the global energy crisis.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
