Ukraine can claim another success in the Kursk offensive, which has been keeping the Russian army on its toes for two weeks. "The enemy has destroyed the last stationary bridge over the Sejm River in the village of Karish," explained Russian war correspondent Yuri Podolyak on Telegram. According to the Reuters news agency, a representative of the Russian Investigative Committee reported: "On August 18, a third bridge over the Sejm River was damaged by targeted shelling of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the village of Karyzh with rocket and artillery weapons."