Special state parliament coming
SPÖ-Egger: “Purchase of the floodplain is an ÖVP scandal!”
Was the purchase of the Antheringer Au in 2022 worth 37 million euros too expensive? According to Salzburg's opposition: Yes! Daniel Gutschi (ÖVP), the state councillor responsible at the time, is fighting back. SPÖ leader David Egger requested a special state parliament.
In 2022, the state of Salzburg forked out 37 million euros for the purchase of the Antheringer Au. As the Court of Audit's preliminary report now states, the price was too high. In addition, the calculated income tax of owner Max Mayr-Melnhof amounting to 5.6 million euros is said to have been included in the purchase price. The SPÖ, Greens and coalition partner FPÖ are sharply critical.
Daniela Gutschi, then State Councillor for Nature Conservation, publicly defended herself on Monday. She even interrupted her vacation. She defended the purchase and the price: "It was a unique opportunity for a once-in-a-century project," she said. She cannot understand the criticism from the State Court of Auditors. A detailed counterstatement will be submitted to the Court of Audit in two weeks' time. "The State Court of Auditors audited something else than our aim when we made the purchase". In addition, no taxes were assumed for the buyer. "The final price was a gross price," says Gutschi.
A short time later, the SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) launched an all-out attack. Party leader David Egger sees a tangible "ÖVP scandal. A gift of millions to millionaires". The SPÖ will therefore convene a special state assembly before the next regular meeting in October to shed light on the purchase. Egger wants to involve the other opposition parties. They do not want to wait for the Court of Audit's final report.
In the meantime, there have been no calls for his resignation. Further steps include inquiries to the federal government and the EU. Legal steps will also be examined.
