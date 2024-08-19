SPÖ-Egger: “Purchase of the floodplain is an ÖVP scandal!”

Daniela Gutschi, then State Councillor for Nature Conservation, publicly defended herself on Monday. She even interrupted her vacation. She defended the purchase and the price: "It was a unique opportunity for a once-in-a-century project," she said. She cannot understand the criticism from the State Court of Auditors. A detailed counterstatement will be submitted to the Court of Audit in two weeks' time. "The State Court of Auditors audited something else than our aim when we made the purchase". In addition, no taxes were assumed for the buyer. "The final price was a gross price," says Gutschi.