3.4 million fans! Spielberg continues at full throttle

"Irresponsible!"

In any case, the balance of the emergency services at the MotoGP was positive. "The fact that we are able to shine in Styria with the staging of such major events is only possible thanks to the commitment of the hundreds of representatives of the authorities and emergency organizations," says LH Drexler. Good to hear, especially after all the alleged terror threats surrounding the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna. "However, I would like to see our police not have to continue to remain blind to internet communication surveillance. It is irresponsible of the Minister of Justice to ban communication with the authorities. It makes me proud that, despite everything, we have experienced such a great and professionally organized major event here."