3.4 million fans! Spielberg continues at full throttle
Ciao, MotoGP! The guest appearance of the motorcycle world championship at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on Sunday marked the end of the second-largest motorsport spectacle after Formula 1 on Austria's flagship race track. Spectacle is the word, because what has taken place at the Ring in the Styrian Murtal over the last ten years is truly impressive.
"I'm not going to miss this!" When Sturm legend Mario Haas changes his perspective and becomes a fan himself, one of the two top motorsport classes is a guest at the Red Bull Ring. "Somehow I like the MotoGP a bit better, there's a lot more action on the track. Even if I don't necessarily know every rider," smiles the bomber, who can still relate to Valentino Rossi. The Haas Junior stands next to him with a Marquez cap.
They then enjoyed the race together with the official 67,000 fans on race Sunday - all in all, the major motorcycle event attracted 150,187 spectators this year. Although this is a noticeable decline compared to some of the previous year's figures, the Murtal has been writing a fairytale since the return of Formula 1 in 2014 and MotoGP (from 2016). All in all, 3.4 million people have officially attended the two biggest motorsport series at the Ring in the last ten years.
"Of course, you also have to look at the economic added value in this context," said Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler in person. The ÖVP politician took a look at the current situation regarding the organization and operations on site. In addition to the staff at the Hinterstoisser airbase in Zeltweg, a branch office is stationed directly at the Red Bull Ring.
"According to a study, over a billion euros have been generated here in Spielberg since 2014," continued Drexler. "We can only be grateful to the Mateschitz family for these investments, which have been made and are being driven forward. Mark Mateschitz is personally very committed to ensuring that things continue to develop here."
The Red Bull heir gave himself the race, cruising around in a golf cart like Senior Mateschitz used to. The latest personnel decisions by Mark Mateschitz internally at organizer Projekt Spielberg, where managing director Erich Wolf will hand over to long-time Red Bull manager Thomas Überall in the autumn, are seen as a signal in the region. "There are long-standing Red Bull employees at work here, veterans of the Group. This is a positive sign from Mark Mateschitz as to how important Spielberg is for Red Bull," believes Head of Tourism Michael Ranzmeier-Hausleitner, who was able to sit back and relax at the weekend. "Our team is so perfectly coordinated. Everything works."
Just as well, because there's no break. On September 6 and 7, thousands will fly into the Murtal again as part of the "Airpower" - the DTM at the end of September will close the circle in 2024.
"Irresponsible!"
In any case, the balance of the emergency services at the MotoGP was positive. "The fact that we are able to shine in Styria with the staging of such major events is only possible thanks to the commitment of the hundreds of representatives of the authorities and emergency organizations," says LH Drexler. Good to hear, especially after all the alleged terror threats surrounding the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna. "However, I would like to see our police not have to continue to remain blind to internet communication surveillance. It is irresponsible of the Minister of Justice to ban communication with the authorities. It makes me proud that, despite everything, we have experienced such a great and professionally organized major event here."
