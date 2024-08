Land under at the Ring! Thunderstorms hit biker fans

A heavy hailstorm over Spielberg in the early evening hours quickly flooded the area around Austria's race track. While hundreds of journalists were well protected on the top floor of the Welcome Center - there was only a small leak in the roof - the organizers from Projekt Spielberg opened the start-finish grandstand without further ado so that those seeking shelter from the hail could escape. However, this did not apply to the many thousands of motorcycle fans at the campsites. On the one hand, they had a lot to do there, but many took the wet surprise with humor. As you can see in our pictures.