A fresh breeze is blowing in the old miners’ house

"We absolutely did not expect this! We are incredibly grateful for this fantastic award, which we received thanks to our guests. Especially as we haven't even been around that long," says Udo Woschank proudly during his visit to the Krone. The native of Bad Bleiberger and his partner Kacper Stopyra have breathed new life into the miners' house, which was built in 1938 and is even a listed building.