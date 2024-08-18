"Krone" pub choice
A fresh breeze is blowing in the old miners’ house
Just months after opening, the restaurant in Bad Bleiberg was voted the most popular pub in the Villach-Land district. The two operators have breathed new life into the traditional establishment.
"We absolutely did not expect this! We are incredibly grateful for this fantastic award, which we received thanks to our guests. Especially as we haven't even been around that long," says Udo Woschank proudly during his visit to the Krone. The native of Bad Bleiberger and his partner Kacper Stopyra have breathed new life into the miners' house, which was built in 1938 and is even a listed building.
And not just in terms of gastronomy and cuisine. "We signed the lease last November - then we rolled up our sleeves and refurbished and completely renovated pretty much everything before the opening in March," say the landlords.
Rooms shine in new splendor
And the result is more than just impressive. The traditional character of the building with its Tuscan columns has been retained, but the restaurant rooms shine in a new, bright light. And the division of roles between the two restaurant owners is obvious: while Kacper wields the wooden spoon in the kitchen, Udo takes care of entertaining and serving the guests.
The duo's culinary specialties: regional, seasonal and traditional dishes - which, as you can see from their 1st place in the "Krone" restaurant poll in the Villach-Land district, are very well received. And after tasting them themselves, they also taste excellent.
The two recently spent their days off looking for chanterelles in the surrounding mountains.
