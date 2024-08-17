Even a cold December, which was relatively warm in 2023 at 0.8 degrees above the all-time average, could not depress the annual average too much in 2024. Third place in the measurement history is therefore in all likelihood no longer up for grabs in 2024 - whether it will even be second or first place will become clear at the end of the year. The five warmest years in measurement history only include years in the recent past: 2023, 2018, 2014, 2022 and 2019.