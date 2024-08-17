Queen Victoria never visited “her” Greinburg Castle

The Dukes of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

It was not until 1823 that the Ducal House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha became the owners of Greinburg Castle. Duke Ernst III of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld acquired the manors of Aich, Prandegg, Kreutzen, Ruttenstein and Zellhof in addition to Greinburg Castle. The current owner of the castle is 81-year-old Prince Andreas, whose son Prince Alexander lives at Greinburg Castle and who is delighted to welcome visitors who can marvel at the treasures of Greinburg Castle as well as the Upper Austrian Maritime Museum housed here.