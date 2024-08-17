Windsor from the Mühlviertel
Queen Victoria never visited “her” Greinburg Castle
In 1488, Emperor Frederick III gave permission to build a castle on a steep cliff above Grein, which briefly came into the possession of England's Queen in 1893.
High above the Danube in Strudengau, a castle has stood guard over the town of Grein lying at its feet on a steep granite cliff since 1493, one year after Christopher Columbus discovered America. Its name: Greinburg.
It came into the possession of the ducal aristocratic family of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1823. In 1893, after the death of her husband Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Queen Victoria, Queen of England, temporarily became its owner. However, Her Majesty never found time to visit "her" Greinburg.
Thanks to Emperor Frederick III for his "blessing"
In 1488, Emperor Frederick III. granted the brothers Heinrich and Siegmund Prüschenk, Counts of Hardegg and from 1495 also Counts of Machland, the construction of a mighty castle high above "Grine", as Grein was known at the timefrom here to monitor the flourishing shipping traffic on the Danube and to protect Machland from the threat of Bohemian, Hungarian and Turkish invasions.
22 million pebbles adorn Sala Terrena
In 1533, the imperial penny master Johann Loeble acquired Greinburg Castle, under whom the four-storey castle complex largely took on its current appearance.
Count Leonhard Helfrich von Meggau acquired the castle in 1621. He had fundamental conversion work carried out to create a castle with a colonnaded arcade in the inner courtyard and magnificent rooms such as the Great Knights' Hall, the diamond vault and the Sala Terrena decorated with 22 million Danube pebbles.
The Dukes of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
It was not until 1823 that the Ducal House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha became the owners of Greinburg Castle. Duke Ernst III of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld acquired the manors of Aich, Prandegg, Kreutzen, Ruttenstein and Zellhof in addition to Greinburg Castle. The current owner of the castle is 81-year-old Prince Andreas, whose son Prince Alexander lives at Greinburg Castle and who is delighted to welcome visitors who can marvel at the treasures of Greinburg Castle as well as the Upper Austrian Maritime Museum housed here.
Max Stöger
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.