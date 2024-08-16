Alarm in Tyrol
Severe storms again: mudslide on Arlberg road
The "severe weather week" in Tyrol continued on Friday: this time, the Arlberg region was particularly affected, and St. Anton was no longer accessible from the Tyrolean side for the time being in the evening.
Once again, strong thunderstorm cells moved across Tyrol from the southwest. The heavy rain hit the Arlberg, for example. "Numerous emergency services are on the way, there were several mudslides," said the district police command in Landeck. Several road connections on the Arlberg were blocked. The masses of water also flooded several cellars.
As the Arlberg tunnel is also currently closed, no connection to Vorarlberg is possible until further notice, only via the Lechtal valley. Reports circulated in the evening that at least one car may have been washed into the Rosanna. The details were unclear for the time being. Mayor Helmut Mall tried to get an overview: "It looks bad."
Low mountain range and Kematen affected again
The severe storms also affected the Innsbruck low mountain range. According to the control center, Grinzens was one of the focal points. Fire departments were busy pumping water out of cellars there. Kematen, where a thunderstorm front had already caused damage on Monday, was also hit again.
The Oberinntal road between Landeck and Pfunds was also closed. -It was also displaced by a mudslide near Tösens.
23 fire departments in action
As the state of Tyrol announced shortly before 10 p.m., a total of 23 fire departments are in action. 82 alerts were recorded throughout the province.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
