After a scoring tangle: gymnast wins bronze after all

Due to the subsequent recognition of a higher difficulty score for US gymnast Jordan Chiles, Barbosu had dropped from third to fourth place after she had already celebrated bronze with the national flag over her shoulders inside the Arena Bercy. The Romanian Gymnastics Federation then challenged the correction of Chile's score before the ad hoc chamber of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the grounds that the corresponding application had been submitted to the jury four seconds too late.