“Rainbows”: Protected space for children of divorce

"I was very skeptical from the start and just listened. I soon realized that being in the group was good for me," says Marcel. The ten-year-old is one of around 18,000 children of divorce in Austria, around 1,200 in Carinthia. "When the father suddenly moves out because the parents are separating, a world collapses for children. Suddenly nothing is as it was," says Rainbows manager Ulla Nettek.