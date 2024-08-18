Bundesliga in the ticker
TSV Hartberg vs. Austria Vienna – LIVE from 5pm
Matchday 3 in the Bundesliga: TSV Hartberg host Austria. We report live from 5pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
With nine wins in the last ten duels, Hartberg have recently been a kind of favorite opponent for Vienna's Austria in the Bundesliga. Coach Stephan Helm's charges will be looking to continue this trend on Sunday (17:00) at the Profertil Arena. The Viennese side moved up the table for the first time last week with a late 3:1 win over WAC and will be hoping to take the momentum with them. The Styrians are still bottom of the table with no points.
"We have to get our idea, our game back on the pitch in order to play to our strengths. And we want to take the momentum from the WAC game with us to have another positive experience together with our fans," said Helm. The performance against Wolfsberg is something to build on. "We did a lot of the things we set out to do on the pitch. Even if it took a long time, we got a deserved win in the end."
Hartberg were recently defeated twice in the league play-off final for the last European Cup starting place. This is another reason why the Viennese now have the opportunity to record three Bundesliga wins in a row in Styria for the first time since 2004. However, nobody was expecting this to be a walkover. "They have a very clear plan and a clear style of play, a very experienced coach who knows the Bundesliga inside out and are always dangerous," said Helm about TSV. They had a difficult opening program with LASK (1:2) and double winner Sturm Graz (0:2).
This is another reason why TSV coach Markus Schopp is still calm ahead of the match against "a team that has strengthened itself very well in several positions over the summer". "They put in a great performance last week and will come to Hartberg to pick up the next three points. We are still lagging behind, so it will be important to play with a lot of passion and heart and to play our opponents with these means so that we win the match at the end of the day," said the 50-year-old, setting out the route.
Nelson Amadin and Manuel Pfeifer are available to him again, so all the men are on board. The Viennese are far from this luxury situation. At least the list of absentees could be reduced a little in the near future. Marvin Potzmann will return to training next week after his back problems subsided and Hakim Guenouche is already back on the pitch after tearing a muscle fiber in his thigh. Another positive development is that Johannes Handl's conservative treatment after tearing his collateral ligament has taken effect and, as things stand at present, no operation is necessary, as the Viennese club announced.
