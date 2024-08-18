TSV Hartberg vs. Austria Vienna – LIVE from 5pm

This is another reason why TSV coach Markus Schopp is still calm ahead of the match against "a team that has strengthened itself very well in several positions over the summer". "They put in a great performance last week and will come to Hartberg to pick up the next three points. We are still lagging behind, so it will be important to play with a lot of passion and heart and to play our opponents with these means so that we win the match at the end of the day," said the 50-year-old, setting out the route.