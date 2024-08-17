Bundesliga in the ticker
GAK against Blau-Weiß Linz – LIVE from 5pm
Matchday 3 in the Bundesliga: GAK host Blau-Weiß. We report live from 5pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
In 2023, Blau-Weiß Linz still thwarted GAK's promotion to the Bundesliga; on Sunday (5pm), the two teams will meet for the first time at the highest level of soccer in Graz. For the Styrians, however, the focus is less on revenge and more on the prospect of the next point. The 0-0 draw against WSG Tirol was the first time in 17 years that coach Gernot Messner's men have been in the top flight - the desire has been aroused.
"We are very satisfied, even if the result wasn't quite right because we were slightly better in the second half," said Messner about the WSG match, which followed a 3-2 opening defeat against Salzburg. Now they are aiming for a "three-pointer" against a supposed rival at eye level. However, "a completely different game" awaits, because Blau-Weiß, with its clear target player Ronivaldo, is much more "straightforward" than Wattens.
In any case, the mood is "good" and the performances so far can be classified correctly. "We want to win," said Messner, "but as a promoted team, we can't expect anything. We are still in the learning phase until the international break."
Blue and white come to Graz as a beaten dog. Nobody wanted to overrate the 1:5 defeat in the Bullen-Arena, in which Conor Noß even gave Blue & White an early lead. The superiority of the favorites was too clear, and they also celebrated a 1:0 victory over Vienna's Austria in the opener. "We certainly won't let the 1:5 upset us," promised coach Gerald Scheiblehner after the lesson in Wals-Siezenheim.
Schmid before leaving for England
"The game against Salzburg was an important step for the development of our team. We learned a lot of lessons," emphasized Scheiblehner. The goal is clear: "We're going there to win." However, goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid will probably no longer be able to help. After five years at BW, the 27-year-old is about to move to English second division club Portsmouth, but Scheiblehner recently insisted on finding an adequate replacement. Veteran Andreas Lukse will be available as a replacement on Sunday, but will then return to the second tier.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.