Three times
Vienna police officers attacked during operations
Police officers in Vienna were physically attacked three times on public holidays. In two cases, the violence came from women, all incidents occurred during the day.
There was an altercation on Margaretengürtel in the district of the same name at 11 am. Officers stopped a 46-year-old man who was jaywalking. They drew the man's attention to this, whereupon he flipped them the bird. When he crossed the road twice more on red, the police checked him. However, the man did not want to identify himself and behaved aggressively.
His 39-year-old partner came along and tried to prevent him from being arrested. The woman pushed her way between her boyfriend and the police. She even pushed a policewoman. She was therefore arrested. Both were questioned and released, the woman was charged with resisting law enforcement.
Woman climbed onto the roof of a patrol car
The next incident took place around midday in front of the Josefstädter Straße subway station. She insulted police officers and climbed onto the roof of a patrol car after a check - only scantily clad. When the officers approached the 25-year-old, she attacked an officer with a jacket. She then even grabbed a knife and threw it in the direction of the uniformed officers, followed by a flashlight. She was then attacked with pepper spray and stopped her actions.
The young woman tried to flee but was arrested. In the process, a police officer was kicked in the knee. The woman was treated by the emergency services and the knife was confiscated.
Man harassed passers-by
In the afternoon at around 4.30 pm, the police in Vienna-Favoriten had a confrontation with an Afghan man who had harassed passers-by in Gudrunstraße and damaged a car. As soon as he saw the uniformed officers, he insulted them. The 28-year-old also pulled down his trousers and continued to insult the security staff. He then proceeded to beat the police and resisted arrest.
Two officers were so injured that they were unable to continue their duties. The young man was reported at large.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
