Transfer of blue-white goalie is not an easy one!

Two replacement candidates from abroad

"For me, sporting matters clearly take priority over economic matters," says Schösswendter. He would have preferred to keep the clear No. 1 Schmid - for whom no transfer fee would be paid next summer - at Blau-Weiß beyond the end of his contract in 2025. However, the sporting director now has two candidates from abroad to replace him. Even if Andi Lukse were to step in against GAK, he would remain the two-goalkeeper.