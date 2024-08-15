Vorteilswelt
Visitor records

Heat caused a rush in the Styrian pools

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 18:00

8000 visitors sought to cool off in the Fürstenfeld outdoor pool alone on the public holiday. The pools in Graz are enjoying one of the best summers ever.

"Please call me a little later, I just have to direct the visitors to the parking lot - it's crazy what's going on today." Head pool attendant Andreas Rindler had his hands full in Fürstenfeld on Thursday. In Austria's largest pool with a water surface area of 23,000 m2, 8,000 visitors were looking to cool off. At 29 degrees, the water temperature was still around five degrees below the highest temperature measured in Fürstenfeld yesterday.

Head pool attendant Andreas Rindler has everything under control at the Fürstenfeld outdoor pool. (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Head pool attendant Andreas Rindler has everything under control at the Fürstenfeld outdoor pool.
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

Sensational July and August
"After a rather mixed June, many people were already complaining. I've always said that the final tally will be on September 8, when we close," smiles Rindler. The outdoor pool legend knows what he's talking about, as July and August so far have been "sensational". "We had 7,000 visitors last Sunday and 6,000 on Saturday. Thanks to our loyal guests. It's nice when our efforts are rewarded like this."

20 percent more visitors than in 2023
The summer is also a reason to celebrate at the outdoor pools in Graz. "As of July 31, we had exactly 272,136 visitors, around 16 percent more than the long-term average and 20 percent more than last year," says Gerald Zaczek-Pichler, Group spokesperson for Holding Graz, proudly. July exceeded all expectations with around 150,000 visitors, ranking third in the all-time best list after 2006 and 2007.

The baths in Ragnitz also offer plenty of space to relax. (Bild: Leskovar)
The baths in Ragnitz also offer plenty of space to relax.
(Bild: Leskovar)

The Ragnitz baths on the outskirts of Graz are also quite satisfied with their premiere summer. "The start was a bit slow and it took a while before we could finally get going, but now things are going really well," says Markus "Maui" Leskovar, who took over the cult pool this season with Oliver Lederer.

Danger of thunderstorms increases
Today it's 32 degrees and more again in the south - but in Upper Styria, thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. On Saturday, Styria will again be divided into two weather regions, with thunderstorms in the north and bathing weather in the south. On Sunday, however, there may be thunder and lightning throughout the province.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
