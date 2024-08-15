Heat caused a rush in the Styrian pools

Sensational July and August

"After a rather mixed June, many people were already complaining. I've always said that the final tally will be on September 8, when we close," smiles Rindler. The outdoor pool legend knows what he's talking about, as July and August so far have been "sensational". "We had 7,000 visitors last Sunday and 6,000 on Saturday. Thanks to our loyal guests. It's nice when our efforts are rewarded like this."