How the melting glaciers are changing Salzburg

Midsummer holds Salzburg in its spell. Sun, bathing weather, heat, sweating. It's not only hot in the valley. Salzburg's ice giants are also sweating. They don't actually sweat, Salzburg's glaciers run off every day. In the high mountains, torrents form on the eternal ice, run down into the valley and ensure that the Salzach carries a lot of water, even with manageable amounts of rain.