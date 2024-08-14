A loser has to play a film director

The three thrillingly beautiful, tragic love episodes in the work become superficial shoots in which the relationship tragedies are lost along with the passion, delusion and demonization. Nothing shakes in Julia Hansen's indifferent, gray stage sets. Offenbach's fantasy, pathos and wit remain stuck in the cliché of the script. Where is the scene of rage with the destruction of the doll Olympia, where is the shattering mystical death of Antonia?