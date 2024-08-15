Ex-con at Linz police school cannot be dismissed

"An absolutely isolated case"

However, the police are having a hard time deciding to expel the student, who was convicted of drug dealing in Germany. The reason: the sentence - he served one year in prison and had served years and seven months - has been erased from the register. This means that if he is dismissed, a complaint to the labor court would be conceivable. "The authorities didn't even have the opportunity to obtain information about his previous life," was the response to a Krone inquiry. And that it was "an absolutely isolated case". However, it is a regular occurrence for people with a criminal record to apply to the police. If a criminal record appears in the character reference, this is an absolute reason for rejection.