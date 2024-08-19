Understanding required
Menopause: finally address the taboo topic!
Even in 2024, there are topics that are not talked about. The climacteric, better known as the menopause, is still a taboo subject in large parts of society. A survey by the opinion research institute TQS makes this clear once again: women feel misunderstood and left alone.
Currently, women do not talk about this time without shame - and when they do, it is mainly in private, primarily with friends and acquaintances. However, two out of three (64%) would like to see a more open approach to this phase of life, which all women between their mid-40s and mid-50s go through.
Fear of not being taken seriously
The problem: almost one in two fears that their complaints and fears will not be taken seriously (47%) or that they will even be devalued (45%). Finally, around a third are afraid of being seen as less capable, which could have a negative impact in their professional environment. This is why the topic is taboo in the workplace for 27%.
"Not a walk in the park"
The menopause really is "no walk in the park" for most women. More than half of those surveyed suffer from sleep disorders and almost 50 percent from mood swings. The characteristic hot flushes and sweats affect 27 percent. Psychological complaints such as depression (27%), anxiety (11%) and hopelessness (7%) make this stage of life even more difficult.
Almost a third of women (28%) describe the menopause as an emotional process in a negative sense. Those affected try to alleviate their symptoms primarily with herbal remedies (35%), medical advice (34%) and dietary supplements (30%). Sometimes only with moderate success, as almost half of the respondents rated their knowledge of possible effects and symptoms as moderate to very low.
Too little information
At the same time, half of the respondents rated the information provided by doctors in this regard as mediocre to poor, with 17% rating it as poor or even very poor. Almost two thirds would like to see more empathy from the medical side.
Dr. Yvonne Therese Helmy-Bader, a gynaecologist in Vienna, comments: "The menopause can be a challenging phase, but it is also associated with a great deal of beauty and growth. Despite this, the topic is often taboo due to shame. It is important to encourage an open dialog about hormonal changes. Every woman deserves to feel seen, heard and empowered during this journey."
Many feel misunderstood
60 percent of women feel misunderstood and demand more empathy - including from their partner. Experts agree that there needs to be more talk about the menopause. There also needs to be more education about this in order to provide appreciation and reassurance.
